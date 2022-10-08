 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No winner, no loser: Champaign Centennial and [[LOSING_TEAM] find frustrating finish 3-3

  • 0

Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 3-3 deadlock for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 8.

In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lisle blanks Peotone 4-0

Lisle played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 4-0 verdict over Peotone at Peotone High on October 4 in Illinois boys high school soccer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News