No scoring allowed; Urbana pushes past Normal Community West 1-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Urbana's 1-0 beating of Normal Community West in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 14.
Defense ruled the first half as the Tigers and the Wildcats were both scoreless.
In recent action on September 6, Normal Community West faced off against Bloomington and Urbana took on Danville on September 3 at Danville High School. For more, click here.
