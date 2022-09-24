No scoring allowed: Mahomet-Seymour pushes past Danville 8-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mahomet-Seymour proved that in blanking Danville 8-0 in Illinois boys soccer on September 24.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Danville squared off with September 4, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 13, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Mahomet-Seymour took on Mattoon on September 13 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.