No scoring allowed: Chicago Phoenix Military pushes past Chicago Instituto Health 9-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Instituto Health on the scoreboard because Chicago Phoenix Military wouldn't allow it in a 9-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 22.

