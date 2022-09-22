No scoring allowed: Chicago Phoenix Military pushes past Chicago Instituto Health 9-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Instituto Health on the scoreboard because Chicago Phoenix Military wouldn't allow it in a 9-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 22.
In recent action on September 16, Chicago Instituto Health faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Kelly on September 15 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. Click here for a recap
