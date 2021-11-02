No scoring allowed; Chicago George Washington pushes past Chicago Payton College Prep 1-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Chicago George Washington blank Chicago Payton College Prep 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on November 2.
Chicago George Washington made the first move by forging a 1-0 margin over Chicago Payton College Prep after the first half.
Neither squad scored in the final half.
