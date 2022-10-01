No quarter given: Taylorville puts down Decatur Eisenhower 5-1

Taylorville's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur Eisenhower 5-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 1.
In recent action on September 27, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Jacksonville and Taylorville took on Mt Zion on September 27 at Taylorville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
