No quarter given: Monticello puts down Stanford Olympia 9-1

Monticello's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Stanford Olympia 9-1 at Stanford Olympia High on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 20, Stanford Olympia faced off against Rantoul Township and Monticello took on Bismarck-Henning on September 24 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For a full recap, click here.
