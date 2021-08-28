No quarter given: Bismarck-Henning puts down Champaign Judah Christian 7-1

Bismarck-Henning controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 7-1 victory over Champaign Judah Christian in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on August 28.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.

