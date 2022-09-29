 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No pain, no gain: Bloomington overcomes Peoria 3-1

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Bloomington spurred past Peoria 3-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Bloomington thundered in front of Peoria 3-1 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Recently on September 24, Bloomington squared off with Mt Zion in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News