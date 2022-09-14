No mercy: Chicago Pritzker College Prep shuts down Chicago Muchin College Prep in defensive masterpiece 9-0

Chicago Pritzker College Prep's defense kept Chicago Muchin College Prep under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 9-0 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 8, Chicago Muchin College Prep faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Pritzker College Prep took on Chicago Goode on September 10 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy. For more, click here.
