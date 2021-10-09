Niles Notre Dame College Prep collects victory over Lisle Benet 3-1

No quarter was granted as Niles Notre Dame College Prep blunted Lisle Benet's plans 3-1 in Illinois boys soccer on October 9.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.
