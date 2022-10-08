Never a doubt: Chicago Solorio breezes past Chicago George Washington 5-1

Chicago Solorio painted a masterpiece of offensive soccer all over the canvas of Chicago George Washington's defense for a 5-1 win in Illinois boys soccer on October 8.

