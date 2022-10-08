Never a doubt: Chicago Solorio breezes past Chicago George Washington 5-1

Chicago Solorio painted a masterpiece of offensive soccer all over the canvas of Chicago George Washington's defense for a 5-1 win in Illinois boys soccer on October 8.
In recent action on September 23, Chicago George Washington faced off against Chicago Solorio and Chicago Solorio took on Chicago Carver Military on October 3 at Chicago Carver Military Academy.
