Mt. Zion smacks Charleston in shutout victory 9-0

Mt. Zion's defense was a brick wall that stopped Charleston cold, resulting in a 9-0 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 15, Charleston faced off against Effingham and Mt Zion took on Williamsville on September 12 at Williamsville High School. For more, click here.
