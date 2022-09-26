Mt. Zion rains down on Olney Richland County 7-1

It would have taken a herculean effort for Olney Richland County to claim this one, and Mt. Zion wouldn't allow that in a 7-1 decision in Illinois boys soccer action on September 26.
In recent action on September 12, Olney Richland County faced off against Waverly South County and Mt Zion took on Decatur St Teresa on September 21 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.