Mt. Zion manhandles Charleston 11-1

Charleston got no credit and no consideration from Mt. Zion, which slammed the door 11-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 29, Charleston faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion took on Mahomet-Seymour on October 6 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.