Mt. Zion blanks Taylorville in shutout performance 11-0

Defense dominated as Mt. Zion pitched a 11-0 shutout of Taylorville on September 27 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

Last season, Mt Zion and Taylorville faced off on September 7, 2021 at Taylorville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 22, Taylorville faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion took on Decatur St Teresa on September 21 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

