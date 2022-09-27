Monticello's convoy passes Champaign St. Thomas More 3-1

Monticello dumped Champaign St. Thomas More 3-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 22, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Monticello took on Champaign Central on September 22 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap
