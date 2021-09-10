Monticello hammers Gilman Iroquois West into submission 8-1

Yes, Monticello looked superb in beating Gilman Iroquois West, but no autographs please after its 8-1 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Both offenses were stymied without goals on either side in the first half.
