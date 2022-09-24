Monticello blanks Bismarck-Henning in shutout performance 8-0

Monticello's defense was a brick wall that stopped Bismarck-Henning cold, resulting in an 8-0 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 12, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on September 19 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. Click here for a recap
