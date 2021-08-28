Monmouth-Roseville blankets Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central with suffocating defensive effort 4-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Monmouth-Roseville's 4-0 beating of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in Illinois boys soccer action on August 28.
Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.