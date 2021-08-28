Minooka edges Normal in tough test 3-2

A sigh of relief filled the air in Minooka's locker room after Saturday's 3-2 win against Normal for an Illinois boys soccer victory on August 28.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.

