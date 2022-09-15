 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ministry of defense: Peoria Notre Dame blanks Normal 3-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Peoria Notre Dame bottled Normal 3-0 at Normal Community High on September 15 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 10, Normal faced off against Quincy Notre Dame and Peoria Notre Dame took on Danville on September 8 at Danville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

