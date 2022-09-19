Ministry of defense: Hoopeston Area blanks Tolono Unity 3-0

Hoopeston Area's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Tolono Unity 3-0 on September 19 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 13, Tolono Unity faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Hoopeston Area took on Danville on September 10 at Danville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
