Ministry of defense: Dunlap blanks Canton 8-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Dunlap stopped Canton to the tune of an 8-0 shutout at Canton High on September 20 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 15, Canton faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Dunlap took on Rock Island on September 15 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.