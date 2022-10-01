Ministry of defense: Chicago Whitney Young blanks Chicago Northside College 1-0

Chicago Whitney Young's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago Northside College 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 19, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Payton College Prep and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Taft on September 26 at Chicago Taft High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.