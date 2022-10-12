Ministry of defense: Chicago Senn blanks Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 1-0

Chicago Senn played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 12.
In recent action on October 8, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Taft on October 5 at Chicago Senn High School. For a full recap, click here.
