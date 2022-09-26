Ministry of defense: Chicago Senn blanks Chicago Lincoln Park 2-0

Chicago Senn's defense throttled Chicago Lincoln Park, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer action on September 26.
In recent action on September 21, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Amundsen on September 21 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.