Ministry of defense: Chicago Gage Park blanks Chicago South Shore 11-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Chicago South Shore as it was blanked 11-0 by Chicago Gage Park in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 21.
In recent action on September 8, Chicago South Shore faced off against Chicago Englewood STEM and Chicago Gage Park took on Chicago Alcott on September 17 at Chicago Gage Park High School. Click here for a recap
