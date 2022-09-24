 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midlothian Bremen grinds out close victory over Lisle 3-2

Midlothian Bremen found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lisle 3-2 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 24.

Recently on September 17 , Lisle squared off with Wheaton St Francis in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

