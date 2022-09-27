Metamora and Bartonville Limestone reach stalemate 4-4

Metamora and Bartonville Limestone battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 4-4 deadlock for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 27.
Last season, Metamora and Bartonville Limestone squared off with September 7, 2021 at Bartonville Limestone High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 15, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Canton and Metamora took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 17 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.