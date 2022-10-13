Mattoon tames Charleston's offense 4-0

Mattoon's defense throttled Charleston, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 29, Charleston faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Mattoon took on Mt Zion on October 8 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.