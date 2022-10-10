Mahomet-Seymour pockets narrow victory over Normal 2-1

Mahomet-Seymour finally found a way to top Normal 2-1 on October 10 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 30, Normal faced off against Evanston Township and Mahomet-Seymour took on Charleston on September 29 at Charleston High School. For more, click here.
