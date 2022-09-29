Mahomet-Seymour blanks Charleston 9-0

Mahomet-Seymour's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Charleston 9-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 24, Charleston faced off against Olney Richland County and Mahomet-Seymour took on Danville on September 24 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.
