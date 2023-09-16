Mahomet-Seymour's defense throttled Bloomington, resulting in a 5-0 shutout at Bloomington High on Sept. 16 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave Mahomet-Seymour a 2-0 lead over Bloomington.

The Bulldogs got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Bloomington High School.

Recently on Sept. 12, Bloomington squared off with Danville in a soccer game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.