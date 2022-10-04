Lisle blanks Peotone 4-0

Lisle played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 4-0 verdict over Peotone at Peotone High on October 4 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 21, Peotone faced off against Coal City and Lisle took on Midlothian Bremen on September 24 at Lisle High School. For more, click here.
