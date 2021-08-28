Lisle Benet blankets Woodstock Marian Central Catholic with suffocating defensive effort 7-0

No need for worry, Lisle Benet's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 7-0 shutout of Woodstock Marian Central Catholic at Woodstock Marian Central Catholic High on August 28 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Both teams were shutout in the first half.
