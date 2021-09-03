Lake Forest Academy locks up tie with Chicago Latin 2-2

The action reached an impasse when Lake Forest Academy and Chicago Latin struggled to a 2-2 tie in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Both teams were shutout in the first half.
