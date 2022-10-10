La Grange Park Nazareth blanks Chicago St. Rita 1-0

No worries, La Grange Park Nazareth's defense took care of business on Monday, keying a 1-0 shutout of Chicago St. Rita for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 10.
In recent action on September 27, Chicago St Rita faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Lisle Benet on September 28 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.