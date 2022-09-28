Kissing your sister: Chicago Marist and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic find lipsmacking impasse 5-5

Chicago Marist and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic forged a 5-5 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Wednesday in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 21, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Marist took on Henry-Senachwine on September 24 at Chicago Marist High School. For more, click here.
