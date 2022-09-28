Kissing your sister: Chicago Marist and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic find lipsmacking impasse 5-5

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Marist and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic forged a 5-5 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Wednesday in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

In recent action on September 21, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Marist took on Henry-Senachwine on September 24 at Chicago Marist High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

