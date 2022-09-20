Just a bit better: Chicago North Grand slips past Chicago Rickover Naval 3-2

Chicago North Grand surfed the tension to ride to a 3-2 win over Chicago Rickover Naval on September 20 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
