Just a bit better: Chicago Carver Military slips past Chicago Phoenix Military 4-3

Chicago Carver Military edged Chicago Phoenix Military 4-3 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 22, Chicago Phoenix Military faced off against Chicago Instituto Health and Chicago Carver Military took on Chicago Spry Community Links on September 20 at Chicago Spry Community Links High School. Click here for a recap
