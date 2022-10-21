Jaylen Bischoff's hat trick helps Central Catholic down U High for boys soccer sectional crown

CHAMPAIGN — Jaylen Bischoff scored three goals as Central Catholic erupted in the second half to defeat University High, 6-1, and capture the Class 1A St. Thomas More Boys Soccer Sectional championship match Friday.

The victory improved the Saints to 20-5-3. Central Catholic meets Quincy Notre Dame or Mendota at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the IVC Super-Sectional at Chillicothe. The Saints finished third in the state last year.

"We are playing at our best right now," said Central Catholic coach Reza Ghasemi. "I am very proud of each and every one of my team players who are determined, focused and are executing what we have practiced throughout the long season."

Bischoff's goal off an assist from Gavin Young gave the Saints a 1-0 lead 30 minutes into the first half. U High (12-12-4) tied up the score on a penalty kick by Owen Pacetti with one minute left in the half.

Bischoff scored an unassisted goal to start the second half. Ethan Blankenship added two goals while Bischoff and Young had the others.

The Saints had 15 shots on goal to U High's four. Central Catholic goalie Austin Koch made three saves.

"Our goal is to go to state again, and we are going to do whatever it takes to reach our goal," said Ghasemi.

NCHS falls

Normal Community's season came to an end as Joliet West slipped past the Ironmen, 2-1, in the Class 3A Joliet West championship match. The Ironmen ended 12-8-6 while Joliet West advanced to the Moline Sectional with a 16-5-3 record.