Halt: Peoria Christian refuses to yield to Glasford Illini Bluffs 8-0

Peoria Christian's defense was a brick wall that stopped Glasford Illini Bluffs cold, resulting in an 8-0 victory at Glasford Illini Bluffs High on October 11 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 29, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Peoria Christian took on Normal University on October 6 at Peoria Christian School. Click here for a recap
