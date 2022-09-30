Gooseggs: Skokie Niles North hands Chicago Lincoln Park a shutout 3-0

Skokie Niles North's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Chicago Lincoln Park in Illinois boys soccer on September 30.
In recent action on September 26, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Senn and Skokie Niles North took on Chicago Senn on September 24 at Chicago Senn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.