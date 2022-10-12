Gooseggs: Normal West hands Quincy a shutout 4-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Normal West stopped Quincy to the tune of a 4-0 shutout on October 12 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 30, Quincy faced off against Dunlap and Normal West took on Champaign Central on October 6 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.
