Gooseggs: Chicago Rauner College Prep hands Chicago Muchin College Prep a shutout 7-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Chicago Muchin College Prep as it was blanked 7-0 by Chicago Rauner College Prep in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 16, Chicago Muchin College Prep faced off against Chicago Senn and Chicago Rauner College Prep took on Crete-Monee on September 10 at Crete-Monee High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.