Glasford Illini Bluffs pockets narrow victory over Abingdon-Avon 3-2

A sigh of relief filled the air in Glasford Illini Bluffs' locker room after Monday's 3-2 win against Abingdon-Avon during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Abingdon-Avon showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 2-1 advantage over Glasford Illini Bluffs as the first half ended.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Tigers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 2-0 final half, too.

