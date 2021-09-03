Geneseo deals goose eggs to Mahomet-Seymour in verdict 3-0

Geneseo's defense throttled Mahomet-Seymour, resulting in a shutout win 3-0 in Illinois boys soccer action on September 3.
Recently on August 28 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Mt Zion in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
Both teams were shutout in the first half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.