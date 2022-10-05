Frustrating but better than a loss, Chicago Foreman and Chicago Kelly struggle to a tie 1-1

There were no winners nor losers when Chicago Foreman and Chicago Kelly battled to a 1-1 impasse in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 5.
In recent action on September 27, Chicago Kelly faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago Foreman took on Chicago Steinmetz on September 28 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. Click here for a recap
