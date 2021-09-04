 Skip to main content
Flexing muscle: Glasford Illini Bluffs rolls over Mt. Pulaski 4-1

Glasford Illini Bluffs earned a convincing 4-1 win over Mt. Pulaski in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.

In recent action on August 28, Mt Pulaski faced off against Lovington and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Pekin on August 28 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

